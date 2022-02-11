 Skip to main content

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Confluent
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2022 12:05pm   Comments
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Confluent

Within the last quarter, Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Confluent has an average price target of $84.75 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $63.00.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Confluent over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 0.3% from the previous average price target of $84.50.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CFLT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

