What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Seagen
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 12:09pm   Comments
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Seagen

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0
Last 30D 2 2 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 7 analysts have an average price target of $175.43 versus the current price of Seagen at $120.305, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Seagen over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 11.47% increase from the previous average price target of $198.17.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SGEN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022HC Wainwright & Co.MaintainsBuy
Feb 2022SVB LeerinkMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SGEN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Posted-In: BZI-AAR

