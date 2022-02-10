 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings For Equinix
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 11:01am   Comments
Share:
Expert Ratings For Equinix

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Equinix has an average price target of $849.5 with a high of $888.00 and a low of $825.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Equinix over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 7.1% from the previous average price target of $914.40.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EQIX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for EQIX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (EQIX)

Equinix Whale Trades Spotted
This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Equinix's Chart
If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Equinix
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CBOECredit SuisseInitiates Coverage On144.0
RLJP MorganMaintains142.0
MKTXCredit SuisseInitiates Coverage On412.0
CMECredit SuisseInitiates Coverage On258.0
HASIUBSUpgrades50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com