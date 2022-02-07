 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For SOC Telemed
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 12:15pm
Analyst Ratings For SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $2.75 versus the current price of SOC Telemed at $2.835, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated SOC Telemed over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

This current average represents a 38.89% increase from the previous average price target of $4.50.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TLMD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022BenchmarkDowngradesBuyHold
Feb 2022RBC CapitalDowngradesOutperformSector Perform

