byBenzinga Insights
January 25, 2022 4:04 pm
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fleetcor Technologies

Within the last quarter, Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Fleetcor Technologies has an average price target of $278.5 with a high of $304.00 and a low of $255.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Fleetcor Technologies over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 4.87% from the previous average price target of $292.75.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Related Articles

Mizuho Maintains Neutral on Fleetcor Technologies, Lowers Price Target to $255

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintains Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) with a Neutral and lowers the price target from $290 to $255. read more

Barclays Maintains Overweight on Fleetcor Technologies, Lowers Price Target to $304

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintains Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) with a Overweight and lowers the price target from $321 to $304. read more

Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral on Fleetcor Technologies, Raises Price Target to $280

Credit Suisse analyst Nik Cremo maintains Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) with a Neutral and raises the price target from $275 to $280. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Fleetcor Technologies, Lowers Price Target to $275

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintains Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) with a Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $285 to $275. read more