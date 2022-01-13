QQQ
-9.11
396.46
-2.35%
BTC/USD
-1127.16
42775.50
-2.57%
DIA
-1.81
364.76
-0.5%
SPY
-6.29
477.31
-1.34%
TLT
+ 1.35
141.66
+ 0.94%
GLD
-0.53
171.27
-0.31%

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About 2U

byBenzinga Insights
January 13, 2022 3:02 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About 2U

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $34.5 versus the current price of 2U at $16.45, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated 2U over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 26.98% increase from the previous average price target of $47.25.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 13, 2022

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 13, 2022

Upgrades read more
Piper Sandler Downgrades This Edtech Company- Read Why

Piper Sandler Downgrades This Edtech Company- Read Why

Piper Sandler Downgrades 2U to Neutral, Lowers Price Target to $23

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani downgrades 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from Overweight to Neutral and lowers the price target from $37 to $23. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on 2U, Lowers Price Target to $28

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintains 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) with a Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $37 to $28. read more