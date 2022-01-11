QQQ
+ 4.73
375.38
+ 1.24%
BTC/USD
+ 977.50
42799.99
+ 2.34%
DIA
+ 1.07
359.72
+ 0.3%
SPY
+ 2.83
462.69
+ 0.61%
TLT
+ 0.71
141.90
+ 0.5%
GLD
+ 1.74
166.53
+ 1.03%

Expert Ratings For JM Smucker

byBenzinga Insights
January 11, 2022 2:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For JM Smucker

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 3 2 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 3 1 0
3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for JM Smucker. The company has an average price target of $134.83 with a high of $146.00 and a low of $125.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated JM Smucker over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 5.75% from the previous average price target of $127.50.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About JM Smucker

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About JM Smucker

JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight on JM Smucker, Raises Price Target to $130

Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman maintains JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) with a Underweight and raises the price target from $125 to $130. read more

Citigroup Maintains Neutral on JM Smucker, Raises Price Target to $138

Citigroup maintains JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) with a Neutral and raises the price target from $132 to $138. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight on JM Smucker, Raises Price Target to $125

Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman maintains JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) with a Underweight and raises the price target from $117 to $125. read more