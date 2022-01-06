QQQ
+ 1.28
383.02
+ 0.33%
BTC/USD
-435.85
43015.28
-1%
DIA
-0.81
364.90
-0.22%
SPY
+ 0.93
467.45
+ 0.2%
TLT
-0.29
143.21
-0.2%
GLD
-1.76
170.82
-1.04%

Where bluebird bio Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
January 6, 2022 11:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where bluebird bio Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 1 2 1
Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 1 1
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for bluebird bio. The company has an average price target of $11.0 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $10.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated bluebird bio over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 38.89% from the previous average price target of $18.00.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About bluebird bio

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About bluebird bio

Analysts have provided the following ratings for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) within the last quarter: read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight on bluebird bio, Lowers Price Target to $10

Morgan Stanley maintains bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) with a Underweight and lowers the price target from $11 to $10. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 8, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 8, 2021

  read more

Goldman Sachs Downgrades bluebird bio to Sell, Lowers Price Target to $10

Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter downgrades bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from Neutral to Sell and lowers the price target from $23 to $10. read more