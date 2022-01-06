QQQ
+ 0.52
383.77
+ 0.14%
BTC/USD
-492.41
42958.72
-1.13%
DIA
-0.64
364.73
-0.18%
SPY
+ 0.36
468.02
+ 0.08%
TLT
-0.18
143.10
-0.13%
GLD
-1.95
171.01
-1.15%

Expert Ratings For Atea Pharmaceuticals

byBenzinga Insights
January 6, 2022 10:14 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Atea Pharmaceuticals. The company has an average price target of $13.5 with a high of $20.00 and a low of $7.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Atea Pharmaceuticals over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 70.0% increase from the previous average price target of $45.00.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Atea Pharmaceuticals

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more
Expert Ratings For Atea Pharmaceuticals

Expert Ratings For Atea Pharmaceuticals

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2022

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2022

  read more

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Atea Pharmaceuticals to Underweight, Lowers Price Target to $7

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison downgrades Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowers the price target from $14 to $7. read more