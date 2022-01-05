QQQ
Analyst Ratings For Avrobio

byBenzinga Insights
January 5, 2022 10:05 am
Within the last quarter, Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $9.8 versus the current price of Avrobio at $2.565, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Avrobio over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 54.63% from the previous average price target of $21.60.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

