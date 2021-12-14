QQQ
-3.79
396.05
-0.96%
BTC/USD
+ 534.43
47237.18
+ 1.14%
DIA
+ 0.49
356.55
+ 0.14%
SPY
-2.18
468.75
-0.47%
TLT
-1.62
152.68
-1.07%
GLD
-1.46
168.46
-0.87%

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Gap

byBenzinga Insights
December 14, 2021 9:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Gap

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 9 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 8 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Gap. The company has an average price target of $26.42 with a high of $43.00 and a low of $20.00.

Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated Gap over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 23.42% from the previous average price target of $34.50.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Where Gap Stands With Analysts

Where Gap Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Gap (NYSE:GPS) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more

Where Gap Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Gap (NYSE:GPS) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Gap

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Gap (NYSE:GPS) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral on Gap, Lowers Price Target to $25

Goldman Sachs maintains Gap (NYSE:GPS) with a Neutral and lowers the price target from $29 to $25. read more