Expert Ratings For Engagesmart

byBenzinga Insights
December 13, 2021 9:52 am
Expert Ratings For Engagesmart

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 7 2 3 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 3 2 3 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 12 analysts have an average price target of $38.0 versus the current price of Engagesmart at $23.02, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated Engagesmart over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 13.64% from the previous average price target of $44.00.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

