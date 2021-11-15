QQQ
-1.08
395.78
-0.27%
BTC/USD
-1561.09
63958.01
-2.38%
DIA
+ 0.40
360.88
+ 0.11%
SPY
+ 0.03
467.25
+ 0.01%
TLT
-1.57
148.90
-1.07%
GLD
-0.26
174.71
-0.15%

Where Warby Parker Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
November 15, 2021 11:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Warby Parker Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 2 3 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Warby Parker has an average price target of $63.33 with a high of $72.00 and a low of $51.00.

Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Warby Parker over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 4.05% increase from the previous average price target of $66.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Keybanc boosted the price target on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $690 to $725. Netflix shares rose 0.2% to $683.90 in pre-market trading. read more

Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform on Warby Parker, Raises Price Target to $69

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintains Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $66 to $69. read more

Citigroup Initiates Coverage On Warby Parker with Buy Rating, Announces Price Target of $67

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez initiates coverage on Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) with a Buy rating and announces Price Target of $67. read more
3 Reasons Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Warby Parker

3 Reasons Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY) shares were higher by 4.5% on Monday after Goldman Sachs initiated bullish coverage of the stock. The Analyst: Goldman analyst Brooke Roach initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $72 price target. read more