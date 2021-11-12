QQQ
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lordstown Motors

byBenzinga Insights
November 12, 2021 11:45 am
Within the last quarter, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 1 2 1
Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 2 1
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $5.0 versus the current price of Lordstown Motors at $5.86, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Lordstown Motors over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 11.11% from the previous average price target of $4.50.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

