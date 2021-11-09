QQQ
Analyst Ratings For Instructure Holdings

byBenzinga Insights
November 9, 2021 1:21 pm
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Instructure Holdings (NYSE:INST) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 2 4 3 0 0

These 10 analysts have an average price target of $25.6 versus the current price of Instructure Holdings at $28.15, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Instructure Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 6.67% from the previous average price target of $24.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

