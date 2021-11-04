QQQ
+ 5.04
388.14
+ 1.28%
BTC/USD
-1796.47
61100.01
-2.86%
DIA
-0.24
361.80
-0.07%
SPY
+ 2.15
462.57
+ 0.46%
TLT
+ 1.53
144.04
+ 1.05%
GLD
+ 1.90
163.87
+ 1.15%

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About EnLink Midstream

byBenzinga Insights
November 4, 2021 4:43 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 2 2 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for EnLink Midstream. The company has an average price target of $7.0 with a high of $9.00 and a low of $5.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated EnLink Midstream over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 19.66% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform on EnLink Midstream, Raises Price Target to $8

RBC Capital analyst TJ Schultz maintains EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) with a Sector Perform and raises the price target from $7 to $8. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Goldman Sachs boosted Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) price target from $184 to $196. Walmart shares rose 2.2% to $144.75 in pre-market trading. read more

Barclays Maintains Underweight on EnLink Midstream, Raises Price Target to $7

Barclays analyst Christine Cho maintains EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) with a Underweight and raises the price target from $5 to $7. read more

Raymond James Maintains Outperform on EnLink Midstream, Raises Price Target to $9

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintains EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $7.5 to $9. read more