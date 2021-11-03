QQQ
+ 0.52
388.53
+ 0.13%
BTC/USD
-1117.98
62102.01
-1.77%
DIA
-1.17
361.74
-0.32%
SPY
-0.53
462.43
-0.11%
TLT
+ 0.36
146.74
+ 0.24%
GLD
-2.43
169.59
-1.45%

Expert Ratings For Catalent

byBenzinga Insights
November 3, 2021 12:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Catalent

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Catalent has an average price target of $153.62 with a high of $162.00 and a low of $145.00.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Catalent over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 11.01% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Where Catalent Stands With Analysts

Where Catalent Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) within the last quarter: read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight on Catalent, Raises Price Target to $160

Morgan Stanley maintains Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $147 to $160. read more

RBC Capital Maintains Outperform on Catalent, Raises Price Target to $155

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintains Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $145 to $155. read more

Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold on Catalent, Raises Price Target to $162

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintains Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) with a Hold and raises the price target from $123 to $162. read more