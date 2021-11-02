QQQ
+ 1.31
386.12
+ 0.34%
BTC/USD
+ 2761.10
63672.21
+ 4.53%
DIA
+ 1.73
357.40
+ 0.48%
SPY
+ 1.95
458.09
+ 0.42%
TLT
+ 0.57
145.87
+ 0.39%
GLD
-0.36
167.88
-0.21%

Expert Ratings For EverQuote

byBenzinga Insights
November 2, 2021 12:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For EverQuote

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, EverQuote has an average price target of $19.8 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $17.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated EverQuote over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 48.17% increase from the previous average price target of $38.2.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Thinking About Buying Stock In Palantir, Shopify, LoanDepot Or EverQuote?

Thinking About Buying Stock In Palantir, Shopify, LoanDepot Or EverQuote?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2021

  read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

JP Morgan lowered The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) price target from $171 to $147. Clorox shares rose 2.1% to $166.80 in pre-market trading. read more

Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform on EverQuote, Lowers Price Target to $20

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintains EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) with a Outperform and lowers the price target from $45 to $20. read more