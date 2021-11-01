QQQ
+ 0.36
385.75
+ 0.09%
BTC/USD
+ 17.85
61317.65
+ 0.03%
DIA
+ 0.50
357.74
+ 0.14%
SPY
+ 0.25
459.01
+ 0.05%
TLT
-1.68
149.37
-1.14%
GLD
+ 0.73
165.93
+ 0.44%

Where ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
November 1, 2021 12:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. The company has an average price target of $24.8 with a high of $28.00 and a low of $20.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated ACADIA Pharmaceuticals over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 17.33% increase from the previous average price target of $30.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 18 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Analysts have provided the following ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2021

  read more

Guggenheim Upgrades ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to Buy, Announces $23 Price Target

Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja upgrades ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from Neutral to Buy and announces $23 price target. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 14, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 14, 2021

Upgrades read more