QQQ
+ 2.99
377.01
+ 0.79%
BTC/USD
+ 2683.02
61096.46
+ 4.59%
DIA
+ 1.43
353.55
+ 0.4%
SPY
+ 3.07
450.87
+ 0.68%
TLT
-0.83
148.57
-0.56%
GLD
+ 0.07
168.05
+ 0.04%

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fiserv

byBenzinga Insights
October 28, 2021 12:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fiserv

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

  Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $126.17 versus the current price of Fiserv at $95.36, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Fiserv over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 9.75% increase from the previous average price target of $139.8.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Fiserv, Lowers Price Target to $110

Morgan Stanley maintains Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) with a Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $124 to $110. read more

Rosenblatt Maintains Buy on Fiserv, Lowers Price Target to $145

Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan maintains Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) with a Buy and lowers the price target from $153 to $145. read more

RBC Capital Maintains Outperform on Fiserv, Lowers Price Target to $130

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintains Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) with a Outperform and lowers the price target from $144 to $130. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Oppenheimer lowered Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) price target from $220 to $200. Teladoc Health shares fell 4.3% to $132.68 in pre-market trading. read more