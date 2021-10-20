fbpx

QQQ
-0.93
376.40
-0.25%
BTC/USD
+ 2176.05
66456.64
+ 3.39%
DIA
+ 1.70
352.76
+ 0.48%
SPY
+ 1.43
449.21
+ 0.32%
TLT
-1.15
144.85
-0.8%
GLD
+ 1.26
164.19
+ 0.76%

Where Kansas City Southern Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
October 20, 2021 1:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Kansas City Southern Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 2 2 1 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 2 1 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $302.0 versus the current price of Kansas City Southern at 301.11, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Kansas City Southern over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 1.55% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Kansas City Southern

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Kansas City Southern

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. read more
Where Kansas City Southern Stands With Analysts

Where Kansas City Southern Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more

Analyst Ratings For Kansas City Southern

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Kansas City Southern

Within the last quarter, Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more