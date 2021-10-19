fbpx

What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About LHC Group

byBenzinga Insights
October 19, 2021 12:07 pm
What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About LHC Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 4 4 0 0
Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0
1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, LHC Group has an average price target of $196.64 with a high of $252.00 and a low of $149.00.

Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts rated LHC Group over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 18.2% from the previous average price target of $240.38.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Analyst Ratings

