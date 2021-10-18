fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.75
366.19
+ 0.75%
BTC/USD
+ 554.96
62083.29
+ 0.9%
DIA
-0.41
353.26
-0.12%
SPY
+ 1.00
444.87
+ 0.22%
TLT
+ 0.40
144.63
+ 0.28%
GLD
-0.30
165.63
-0.18%

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Vulcan Materials

byBenzinga Insights
October 18, 2021 12:38 pm
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $201.5 versus the current price of Vulcan Materials at 180.46, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Vulcan Materials over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 7.04% from the previous average price target of $188.25.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

