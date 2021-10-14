fbpx

Where Whiting Petroleum Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
October 14, 2021 12:37 pm
Where Whiting Petroleum Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 6 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

These 7 analysts have an average price target of $66.86 versus the current price of Whiting Petroleum at 64.16, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Whiting Petroleum over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 3.55% from the previous average price target of $64.57.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Analyst Ratings

