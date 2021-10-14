fbpx

Analyst Ratings For Continental Resources

byBenzinga Insights
October 14, 2021 12:37 pm
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 8 2 3 0
Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 3 1 1 0
2M Ago 0 2 0 1 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Continental Resources has an average price target of $47.85 with a high of $56.00 and a low of $33.00.

Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts rated Continental Resources over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 11.93% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

