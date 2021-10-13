fbpx

Analyst Ratings For Encompass Health

byBenzinga Insights
October 13, 2021 12:15 pm
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Encompass Health. The company has an average price target of $99.0 with a high of $107.00 and a low of $88.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Encompass Health over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 0.76% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

