fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.91
355.23
+ 0.53%
BTC/USD
+ 886.60
56883.53
+ 1.58%
DIA
-0.52
344.30
-0.15%
SPY
+ 0.52
433.10
+ 0.12%
TLT
+ 1.48
142.46
+ 1.03%
GLD
+ 3.06
161.60
+ 1.86%

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PowerSchool Holdings

byBenzinga Insights
October 13, 2021 12:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PowerSchool Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 7 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 6 2 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 10 analysts have an average price target of $32.6 versus the current price of PowerSchool Holdings at 23.12, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated PowerSchool Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 8.61% increase from the previous average price target of $35.67.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company’s revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PowerSchool Holdings

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PowerSchool Holdings

Within the last quarter, PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more

Barclays Maintains Overweight on PowerSchool Holdings, Lowers Price Target to $33

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintains PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) with a Overweight and lowers the price target from $38 to $33. read more

RBC Capital Maintains Outperform on PowerSchool Holdings, Raises Price Target to $40

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintains PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $39 to $40. read more

Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight on PowerSchool Holdings, Raises Price Target to $38

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintains PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $30 to $38. read more