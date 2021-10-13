fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.92
355.22
+ 0.54%
BTC/USD
+ 919.55
56916.48
+ 1.64%
DIA
-0.54
344.32
-0.16%
SPY
+ 0.53
433.09
+ 0.12%
TLT
+ 1.45
142.49
+ 1.01%
GLD
+ 3.06
161.60
+ 1.86%

Analyst Ratings For LHC Group

byBenzinga Insights
October 13, 2021 12:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For LHC Group

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, LHC Group has an average price target of $205.86 with a high of $252.00 and a low of $170.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated LHC Group over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 17.66% increase from the previous average price target of $250.0.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For LHC Group

Analyst Ratings For LHC Group

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: read more
Analyst Ratings For LHC Group

Analyst Ratings For LHC Group

Within the last quarter, LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more

Truist Securities Maintains Buy on LHC Group, Lowers Price Target to $185

Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald maintains LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) with a Buy and lowers the price target from $240 to $185. read more

SVB Leerink Launches Coverage Of 16 Stocks Across Healthcare Providers & Managed Care Given 'Public Equity Investors Demonstrating A Willingness To Finance Losses For Prospects For Growth'; Notes Every 1% Shift Of MA Premiums Creating A $2.7B Market