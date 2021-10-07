fbpx

Where Continental Resources Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
October 7, 2021 12:20 pm
Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 6 0 3 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 2 0 1 0
2M Ago 0 2 0 1 0
3M Ago 1 1 0 1 0

According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Continental Resources has an average price target of $44.7 with a high of $53.00 and a low of $33.00.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Continental Resources over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 13.97% from the previous average price target of $39.22.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

