fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.99
364.71
+ 0.27%
BTC/USD
-459.61
42556.01
-1.07%
DIA
+ 0.82
338.58
+ 0.24%
SPY
+ 0.72
433.32
+ 0.17%
TLT
-0.32
151.34
-0.21%
GLD
+ 1.12
163.82
+ 0.68%

Expert Ratings For Mirati Therapeutics

byBenzinga Insights
September 21, 2021 1:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Mirati Therapeutics

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Mirati Therapeutics. The company has an average price target of $192.0 with a high of $247.00 and a low of $160.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Mirati Therapeutics over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 0.26% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

RBC Capital boosted MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) price target from $650 to $720. MSCI shares rose 1.6% to $645.00 in pre-market trading. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Mirati Therapeutics, Raises Price Target to $173

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Ulz maintains Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $160 to $173. read more

Oppenheimer Maintains Perform on Mirati Therapeutics, Raises Price Target to $175

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintains Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) with a Perform and raises the price target from $160 to $175. read more

SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform on Mirati Therapeutics, Raises Price Target to $205

SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens maintains Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $195 to $205. read more