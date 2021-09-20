fbpx

Expert Ratings For Canadian National Railway

byBenzinga Insights
September 20, 2021 12:13 pm
Within the last quarter, Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Canadian National Railway has an average price target of $129.0 with a high of $157.00 and a low of $110.00.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Canadian National Railway over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 6.17% from the previous average price target of $121.5.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

