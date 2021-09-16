fbpx

QQQ
-0.47
378.52
-0.12%
BTC/USD
+ 1496.68
47521.92
+ 3.25%
DIA
-0.68
349.50
-0.19%
SPY
-0.97
448.85
-0.22%
TLT
-0.53
151.11
-0.35%
GLD
-3.63
171.46
-2.16%

Analyst Ratings For Life Storage

byBenzinga Insights
September 16, 2021 1:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Life Storage

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

  Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0
Last 30 Days 1 0 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 1 1 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Life Storage has an average price target of $125.6 with a high of $140.00 and a low of $105.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Life Storage over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 16.08% from the previous average price target of $108.2.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Citigroup Maintains Buy on Life Storage, Raises Price Target to $140

Citigroup maintains Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) with a Buy and raises the price target from $122 to $140. read more

Keybanc Maintains Overweight on Life Storage, Raises Price Target to $128

Keybanc analyst Jordan Sadler maintains Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $120 to $128. read more

Raymond James Maintains Outperform on Life Storage, Raises Price Target to $135

Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes maintains Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $89 to $135. read more

Keybanc Maintains Overweight on Life Storage, Raises Price Target to $120

Keybanc analyst Todd Thomas maintains Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $112 to $120. read more