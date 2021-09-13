fbpx

QQQ
-1.02
377.61
-0.27%
BTC/USD
-1546.48
44478.76
-3.36%
DIA
+ 1.58
345.12
+ 0.46%
SPY
-0.12
445.56
-0.03%
TLT
+ 0.81
147.59
+ 0.55%
GLD
+ 0.49
166.70
+ 0.29%

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Echo Global Logistics

byBenzinga Insights
September 13, 2021 1:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Echo Global Logistics

Within the last quarter, Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 0 2 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 1 1 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 1 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Echo Global Logistics has an average price target of $40.1 with a high of $48.25 and a low of $29.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Echo Global Logistics over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 13.28% from the previous average price target of $35.4.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Stifel Downgrades Echo Global Logistics to Hold, Raises Price Target to $48.25

Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan downgrades Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from Buy to Hold and raises the price target from $42 to $48.25. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021

  read more

Truist Securities Downgrades Echo Global Logistics to Hold, Raises Price Target to $48.25

Truist Securities analyst Stephanie Benjamin downgrades Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from Buy to Hold and raises the price target from $36 to $48.25. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Echo Global Logistics, Raises Price Target to $30

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintains Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $29 to $30. read more