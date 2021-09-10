fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.63
378.84
+ 0.17%
BTC/USD
-766.04
45629.10
-1.65%
DIA
+ 0.09
349.22
+ 0.03%
SPY
+ 0.12
448.86
+ 0.03%
TLT
-1.29
151.01
-0.86%
GLD
-0.41
168.44
-0.24%

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PowerSchool Holdings

byBenzinga Insights
September 10, 2021 12:43 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PowerSchool Holdings

Within the last quarter, PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 6 2 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 2 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 1 4 2 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for PowerSchool Holdings. The company has an average price target of $32.56 with a high of $40.00 and a low of $28.00.

Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated PowerSchool Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 5.62% increase from the previous average price target of $34.5.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

RBC Capital Maintains Outperform on PowerSchool Holdings, Raises Price Target to $40

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintains PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $39 to $40. read more

Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight on PowerSchool Holdings, Raises Price Target to $38

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintains PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $30 to $38. read more

UBS Initiates Coverage On PowerSchool Holdings with Neutral Rating, Announces Price Target of $28

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead initiates coverage on PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) with a Neutral rating and announces Price Target of $28. read more

Macquarie Initiates Coverage On PowerSchool Holdings with Outperform Rating

Macquarie initiates coverage on PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) with a Outperform rating. read more