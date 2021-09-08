fbpx

QQQ
-1.71
383.82
-0.45%
BTC/USD
-6446.07
46217.83
-12.24%
DIA
-0.99
352.43
-0.28%
SPY
-0.88
452.34
-0.19%
TLT
+ 1.03
145.90
+ 0.7%
GLD
-0.05
167.76
-0.03%

Where Catalent Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
September 8, 2021 12:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Catalent Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 0 1 0 0
1 Month Ago 2 3 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Catalent has an average price target of $152.33 with a high of $162.00 and a low of $145.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Catalent over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 12.15% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold on Catalent, Raises Price Target to $162

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintains Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) with a Hold and raises the price target from $123 to $162. read more

UBS Maintains Buy on Catalent, Raises Price Target to $145

UBS analyst John Sourbeer maintains Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) with a Buy and raises the price target from $138 to $145. read more
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Morgan Stanley raised Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) price target from $230 to $240. Lowe's shares rose 0.5% to $206.00 in pre-market trading. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight on Catalent, Raises Price Target to $147

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant maintains Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $135 to $147. read more