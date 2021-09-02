fbpx

QQQ
-0.27
380.85
-0.07%
BTC/USD
+ 2409.84
49392.75
+ 5.13%
DIA
+ 1.11
352.44
+ 0.31%
SPY
+ 1.03
450.77
+ 0.23%
TLT
+ 0.31
148.58
+ 0.21%
GLD
-0.43
170.13
-0.25%

Where Casey's General Stores Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
September 2, 2021 1:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Where Casey's General Stores Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0
Last 30 Days 1 0 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 4 0 0

According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Casey’s General Stores has an average price target of $220.86 with a high of $246.00 and a low of $200.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Casey’s General Stores over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 4.32% from the previous average price target of $211.71.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Casey's General Stores

Within the last quarter, Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) has observed the following analyst ratings: read more

Analyst Ratings For Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Casey's General Stores

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Morgan Stanley cut Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) price target from $334 to $324. Autodesk shares rose 0.3% to $304.20 in pre-market trading. read more