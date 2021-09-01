fbpx

What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Paycor HCM

byBenzinga Insights
September 1, 2021 12:46 pm
Within the last quarter, Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 4 6 3 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 2 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 4 4 3 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 13 analysts have an average price target of $40.54 versus the current price of Paycor HCM at 37.2, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts rated Paycor HCM over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 2.31% from the previous average price target of $41.5.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Analyst Ratings

