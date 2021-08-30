fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.47
371.57
+ 1.19%
BTC/USD
+ 1458.43
48302.30
+ 3.11%
DIA
+ 0.17
354.40
+ 0.05%
SPY
+ 2.65
447.61
+ 0.59%
TLT
+ 0.12
149.35
+ 0.08%
GLD
-0.89
171.08
-0.52%

Analyst Ratings For Maxar Technologies

byBenzinga Insights
August 30, 2021 1:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Analyst Ratings For Maxar Technologies

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 5 0 0
Last 30 Days 0 0 1 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 1 2 0 0
2 Months Ago 0 1 1 0 0
3 Months Ago 1 0 1 0 0

According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Maxar Technologies has an average price target of $42.88 with a high of $52.00 and a low of $35.00.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Maxar Technologies over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 11.59% from the previous average price target of $48.5.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For Maxar Technologies

Within the last quarter, Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Barclays Initiates Coverage On Maxar Technologies with Equal-Weight Rating, Announces Price Target of $35

Barclays analyst David Strauss initiates coverage on Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) with a Equal-Weight rating and announces Price Target of $35. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight on Maxar Technologies, Lowers Price Target to $46

Morgan Stanley maintains Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) with a Overweight and lowers the price target from $50 to $46. read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2021

  read more