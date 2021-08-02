fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.01
363.56
+ 0.28%
DIA
-0.16
349.64
-0.05%
SPY
+ 0.29
438.22
+ 0.07%
TLT
+ 1.04
148.48
+ 0.7%
GLD
-0.09
169.91
-0.05%

What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Capri Holdings

byBenzinga Insights
August 2, 2021 1:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 2 0 3 0
Somewhat Bullish 2 0 1 1
Indifferent 2 1 2 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

16 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Capri Holdings evaluate the company at an average price target of $70.06 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $56.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 10.38% increase from the previous average price target of $63.47.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings for Capri Holdings

Within the last quarter, Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Capri Holdings

Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Analyst Ratings For Capri Holdings

Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2021

  read more