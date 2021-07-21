fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.76
357.03
+ 0.49%
DIA
+ 2.55
342.53
+ 0.74%
SPY
+ 2.88
428.18
+ 0.67%
TLT
-1.97
151.97
-1.31%
GLD
-0.49
169.88
-0.29%

Where Whiting Petroleum Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
July 21, 2021 2:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Within the last quarter, Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 1 2 2 1
Indifferent 0 0 1 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Whiting Petroleum. The company has an average price target of $57.33 with a high of $86.00 and a low of $47.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 11.86% from the previous average price target of $51.25.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Keybanc Maintains Overweight on Whiting Petroleum, Raises Price Target to $61

Keybanc analyst Leo Mariani maintains Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $60 to $61. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

DA Davidson lowered the price target for WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) from $295 to $277. WD-40 shares gained 8% to $281.25 in pre-market trading. read more

Keybanc Maintains Overweight on Whiting Petroleum, Raises Price Target to $60

Keybanc analyst Brett Andress maintains Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $58 to $60. read more

Truist Securities Maintains Buy on Whiting Petroleum, Raises Price Target to $86

Truist Securities analyst Neal Dingmann maintains Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) with a Buy and raises the price target from $55 to $86. read more