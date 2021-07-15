fbpx
QQQ
-2.55
365.62
-0.7%
DIA
+ 0.57
348.84
+ 0.16%
SPY
-1.48
437.72
-0.34%
TLT
+ 1.62
145.25
+ 1.1%
GLD
+ 0.05
170.99
+ 0.03%

Where Duke Realty Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
July 15, 2021 2:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 1 2
Indifferent 1 0 1 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Duke Realty. The company has an average price target of $49.14 with a high of $53.00 and a low of $44.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 7.29% increase from the previous average price target of $45.8.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can recommend “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on that company’s recent performance. “Buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, “Sell” implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. “Hold” suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Duke Realty, Raises Price Target to $47

Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Malhotra maintains Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $44 to $47. read more

Mizuho Assumes Duke Realty at Buy, Announces Price Target of $50

Mizuho analyst Haendel St. Juste assumes Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) with a Buy rating and announces Price Target of $50. read more

Raymond James Maintains Outperform on Duke Realty, Raises Price Target to $53

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintains Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $50 to $53. read more

Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight on Duke Realty, Raises Price Target to $52

Wells Fargo analyst Blaine Heck maintains Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $45 to $52. read more