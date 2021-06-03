 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Splunk Stands With Analysts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 11:12am   Comments
Share:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 1 1 0
Somewhat Bullish 5 3 0 0
Indifferent 1 1 2 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

21 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Splunk evaluate the company at an average price target of $178.19 with a high of $265.00 and a low of $125.00.

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 14.67% from the previous average price target of $208.83.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for SPLK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jun 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Jun 2021Evercore ISI GroupMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SPLK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (SPLK)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Splunk: Q1 Earnings Insights
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For June 2, 2021
This Week's Earnings Storyline
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VERMorgan StanleyMaintains48.0
STORMorgan StanleyMaintains37.0
SRCMorgan StanleyMaintains49.0
SPLKMorgan StanleyMaintains150.0
SPGIMorgan StanleyMaintains446.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com