What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cabot Oil & Gas

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 8:54am   Comments
Within the last quarter, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 0 0
Indifferent 0 0 2 3
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

9 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Cabot Oil & Gas evaluate the company at an average price target of $20.28 with a high of $22.00 and a low of $18.50.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 1.4% from the previous average price target of $20.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for COG

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Raymond JamesDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
May 2021Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Apr 2021Wolfe ResearchDowngradesOutperformPeer Perform

