Expert Ratings for Cimarex Energy

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 10:50am


Within the last quarter, Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 2 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 2 3 3
Indifferent 0 0 0 2
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

14 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Cimarex Energy evaluate the company at an average price target of $77.43 with a high of $102.00 and a low of $50.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 12.35% increase from the previous average price target of $68.92.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for XEC

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021KeybancDowngradesOverweightSector Weight
May 2021Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
May 2021MizuhoMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for XEC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

