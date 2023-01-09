What's Going On With GE HealthCare Technologies During Monday's After-Hours Session

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc GEHC shares are trading flat during Monday's after-hours session after the company announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire IMACTIS. GEHC says IMACTIS is an innovator in the rapidly growing field of computed tomography (CT) interventional guidance across an array of care areas.

Among the highlights of the acquisition, GEHC says:

Acquisition expected to provide significant future expansion opportunity for the IMACTIS CT-Navigation system through GE HealthCare's large installed base and global scale.

IMACTIS CT-Navigation enables intuitive pre-planning, continuous control, and navigation throughout a range of minimally invasive percutaneous procedures.

This acquisition is the latest example demonstrating that GE HealthCare is executing on its strategy to enable precision care and drive growth.

"We're thrilled to take this step in strengthening our interventional guidance offering for patients and customers," said Jan Makela, President and CEO of Imaging, GE HealthCare.

"The IMACTIS CT-Navigation™ system is designed to improve workflow for interventional radiologists and hospitals by increasing procedural accuracy, while helping to reduce procedure time and radiation dose for patients and physicians. It is an innovative navigation solution for image-guided percutaneous procedures that aims for better patient outcomes, by reducing variability for simple and complex procedures and improving reproducibility."

According to data from Benzinga Pro, GEHC has a 52-week high of $66.28 and a 52-week low of $53.00.