Linde Shares Hit Intraday High After Key Signal

Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) experienced a significant Power Inflow alert, a key bullish indicator that is closely tracked by traders who value order flow analytics, specifically institutional and retail order flow data.

At 10:04 AM EST on December 16, LIN triggered a Power Inflow signal at a price of $415.04. LIN had seen a decrease in the stock price leading up to the Power Inflow alert, dropping around 1% in in the opening hour of trading. At the time of the signal, and shortly after, both the retail and institutional trading interest in LIN shifted towards the buy side, leading to an immediate rise in the stock price, eventually reaching a post-alert high of $422.79 as of 2:45PM EST. This Power Inflow signal is aimed to be a bullish indication of institutional and retail interest, spotlighting where traders may be entering the market for the stock.

Understanding the Power Inflow Signal

The Power Inflow alert is a proprietary signal developed and provided by TradePulse. The alert is issued within the first two hours of the trading day, it highlights when there is a significant shift in order flow, specifically indicating that there's been a strong trend toward buying activity. This suggests a high probability of bullish price movement for the rest of the day, making it a potentially strategic and opportune entry point for active traders.

Order flow analytics analyze real-time buying and selling trends by examining the volume, timing, and order size across both retail and institutional traders. These insights offer a more detailed understanding of price behavior and market sentiment for a stock, allowing the trader or institution to make the most informed decision possible.

LIN Performance

At the time of the Power Inflow, LIN was priced at $415.04. Following the signal:

• Intraday High As Of 2:45PM EST: $422.79 (+1.87%)

Today's Power Inflow alert on LIN is a strong example of how real-time order flow analytics can reveal bullish momentum, especially during a period where the stock price is in decline. Any trader who bought shares of LIN shortly after the Power Inflow signal could have realized an immediate intraday gain, demonstrating the effectiveness of TradePulse's Power Inflow signal and the advantage of monitoring order flow data. These short-term gains that followed the Power Inflow alert on LIN highlight the value of order flow analytics in identifying bullish intraday activity along with a possible stock price reversal, offering traders a potentially advantageous buying opportunity.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, investment recommendations, or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. The analysis is based on stock order flow data, but accuracy is not guaranteed. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

