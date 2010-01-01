TradePulse

Seagate Shares Rise To Intraday High After Key Trading Signal
A key trading signal flashed for Seagate stock at a price of $252.73, after which STX rose 2% to an intraday high.
Lumentum Shares Rise 4% To Intraday High After Key Trading Signal
A key trading signal flashed for Lumentum stock at a price of $298.90, after which LITE rose nearly 4% to an intraday high.
(Micro)Strategy&#39;s Structural Reset: Why Markets Are Repricing MSTR Beyond Bitcoin
The recent decline in Strategy's (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock price is not a simple pullback, nor is it a reaction driven by short-term sentiment. What is unfolding around MSTR is a broad structural repricing.
SOXX ETF Rises 2% To Intraday High After Key Trading Signal
A key trading signal flashed for SOXX ETF at a price of $287.32, after which SOXX rose 2% to an intraday high.
Oracle Shares Rise Over 5% After Key Trading Signal
A key trading signal flashed for Oracle stock at a price of $189.58, after which ORCL rose over 5% to an intraday high.
Monday&#39;s Rally Was A Structural, Not Sentimental, Rebound
Exposure to high-quality mega-cap tech such as GOOG, MSFT can be increased, while NVDA and TSLA remain less suitable for structural additions. Here's why...
Celestica Shares Rise 3.7% To Intraday High After Key Trading Signal
A key trading signal flashed for Celestica stock at a price of $306.70, after which CLS rose as much as 3.7% to an intraday high.
Micron Technology Shares Jump 9% After Key Trading Signal
A key trading signal flashed for Micron Technology stock at a price of $194.5, after which MU rose as much as 9% to an intraday high.
Costco Shares Close Higher After Key Trading Signal
A key trading signal flashed for Costco stock at a price of $879.63, after which COST closed 1% higher yesterday.
Tesla Shares Rise 3% To Intraday High After Key Trading Signal
A key trading signal flashed for Tesla shares at a price of $396.47, after which TSLA rose as much as 3.14% to an intraday high of $408.90.
US Yields Advance As Risk Aversion Eases; December Fed Pause Becoming The Base Case
AbbVie Shares Rise To Intraday High After Key Trading Signal
A key trading signal flashed for AbbVie shares at a price of $228.47, after which ABBV rose as much as 2.4% to an intraday high of $233.90.
Valuation Fatigue Meets Data Blackout — Wall Street Drifts As Confidence Erodes
Astera Labs Stock Rises Nearly 6% To Intraday High After Key Trading Signal
A key trading signal flashed for Astera Labs stock at a price of $153.37, after which ALAB rose nearly 6% to an intraday high.
Applovin Shares Rise 4.5% To Intraday High After Key Trading Signal
A key trading signal flashed for Applovin stock at a price of $618.38, after which APP rose as much as 4.5% to an intraday high.
Axon Enterprise Shares Jump Over 12% After Key Trading Signal
A key trading signal flashed for Axon Enterprise stock at a price of $584.93, after which AXON jumped over 12% to hit an intraday high.
Comfort Systems USA Shares Hit Intraday High After Key Trading Signal
A key trading signal flashed for Comfort Systems USA stock at a price of $945.5, after which FIX rose 2% to an intraday high.
Sandisk Shares Rise Nearly 9% After Key Trading Signal
A key trading signal flashed for Sandisk stock at a price of $191.57, after which SNDK rose close to 9% to hit an intraday high.
Dollar Returns, Central Banks Signal Caution, Capital Seeks Safety
Monolithic Power Systems Stock Closes 6% Higher After Key Trading Signal
A key trading signal flashed for Monolithic Power Systems shares at a price of $948.32, after which MPWR closed nearly 6% higher.

