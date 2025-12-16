Crypto's 2026 Playbook: What Web3 Founders Expect From Regulators, Wall Street, And The Next Market Cycle

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) finally cracked its much predicted $100,000 mark before falling back down to Earth in late 2025. Many of the big cryptocurrencies lost value over the last 12 months despite 2025 being a banner year for the digital assets story. Next year, the story in crypto will be more about structure than price cycles of the big coins, Web3 founders predict.

Positive regulations in the U.S. and a handful of themes will keep investors bullish on crypto even if prices are moving sideways for months, many industry players are predicting.

"The passage of the Clarity Act in the U.S. in July, combined with the full implementation of EU crypto market regulations, should prove to be a major growth catalyst for the crypto space next year as companies will have clearer guidelines now," said Joel Valenzuela, a Dash DAO core member.

The EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework went live this year and the U.S. made progress with major digital-asset and stablecoin initiatives like the GENIUS Act. Several Asian countries have advanced frameworks for tokenized assets and on-chain collateral, too.

"U.S. regulations are looking to be relatively permissive, while MiCA introduces significantly more red tape," said Valenzuela. "I would expect more business to migrate to the U.S."

Founders Happy With U.S. Crypto Rules

For 2026, some market participants believe the U.S. Senate will pass their own market structure bill, paving the way for a regulated, well defined playing field for more digital assets, said Stefan Muehlbauer, Head of US Government Affairs at CertiK, one of the largest and most influential blockchain security firms in the world.

"The current administration has repeated the desire to make the United States the Crypto Capital of the World. Certain provisions in the GENIUS Act, such as requirements that reserve assets be held in dollar denominated cash or short term treasuries, already show that the U.S. is intent to maintain dollar dominance," Muehlbauer said. "As the market structure bill advances, the U.S. is poised to add an additional layer of dollar dominance by creating a federally regulated, transparent, and legally certain on-ramp for institutional capital. This clarity transforms digital assets from a fringe investment into a fully integrated asset class," he said.

In this way, regulation isn't a constraint but can serve as a geopolitical advantage, pulling global crypto activity into a U.S.-regulated, dollar-centric financial system that maintains demand for dollars much in the way U.S. securities and global trade payment rails already do.

Regulation can be bullish, or bearish for crypto. Some founders see it as overall bullish, mainly because it brings safety and surety to the cryptocurrency markets. And that is the only thing that will make it attractive for investment firms, especially mid-sized asset managers who are not yet testing the waters of crypto.

"Global regulatory frameworks around stablecoins will solidify, which should bring more institutional clarity without stifling innovation," said Kenneth Shek, Project Lead at Moca Network, an on-chain digital identity and credentials network. "I think that's the good news. We may see further balkanization as different regions attempt to imprint their stamp on the web, leading to overlapping rules in some places. But this shouldn't dampen innovation. I think it will just require Web3 teams to have specific strategies for each market they wish to enter," he said.

Next year could mark crypto’s transition from speculation to institutionalization, said Jonatan Randin, Market Analyst at PrimeXBT, a crypto and multi-asset derivatives trading platform. "We now have the GENIUS Act adding stablecoin clarity in the U.S. and MiCA near full implementation in the EU," he said. "Institutions now have a regulatory framework to participate, backed by a positive liquidity environment with the Fed ending its tightening cycle and continued easing into the new year."

Digital Assets Infrastructure As Investor Favorites

For investors thinking about 2026 thematics, there is a general consensus that growth will come from the infrastructure side of Web3, primarily the infrastructure that lets both institutional investors and day traders invest in yield bearing cryptos safely.

"This year, we finally saw real infrastructure, clearer regulatory frameworks, and institutional capital arriving at the same time," said Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner of DWF Labs.

"The most durable upside, in my view, sits in permanent categories like perpetual futures contracts and liquidity infrastructure (such as automated market makers), digital money markets, yield and collateral engines, and Real World Assets-backed stablecoins," Grachev said. "These are the plumbing for trading, payments, and investment. Projects that solve those problems in a compliant, capital-efficient way are the ones most likely to grow through 2026 and beyond.”

Philip Wirtjes, CEO of Enclave Global, predicts more institutional-grade DeFi activity next year. "As capital moves away from pure speculation toward more systematic yield strategies, the platforms that offer genuinely secure, private, and reliable execution are the ones that will pull in the most institutional money and retail activity," he said.

Enclave's FEX model was built for decentralized custody of digital assets, with no insider access, and auditable code that is available to pro firms and retail traders.

Prediction markets are also emerging as a legitimate asset class, with ICE’s $2 billion investment in Polymarket. "AI crypto infrastructure is still the higher-beta play, adding a decentralized compute layer to AI development demands," Randin predicts.

Top Five "Parabolic" Themes For Crypto Investors

Charles d'Haussy, former Managing Director of ConsenSys Asia-Pacific and a former Head of Fintech for InvestHK, is now CEO of dYdX Foundation. The Foundation is the non-profit steward of the dYdX ecosystem. Their blockchain runs perpetual futures for Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) , and more.

He thinks investors should watch these themes, and predicts the following:

Prediction Markets: M&A "will go parabolic." Localized platforms in smaller markets proving they are in compliance and have the liquidity will be acquired by U.S. giants seeking instant geopolitical reach and talent. "The race for global crowd intelligence is on," said d'Haussy.

The Euro Stablecoin: Ten European banking giants combined under the name Qivalis – a consortium formed to issue a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin – will launch a euro stablecoin in 2026. This consortium is positioned to become the market standard before the European Central Bank's Digital Euro is launched in pilot form around 2027.

Identity & Payments Convergence: The “Machine Economy” – used to describe an emerging paradigm in which autonomous devices act as economic agents – will accelerate in 2026 assuming the proposed ERC-8004 Ethereum token standard comes to fruition. If it does, it will provide AI Agent identity and reputation, enabling secure, high-frequency micropayments via Web3 payment programs, integrating AI agents into commerce on-chain. A new web continues to form.

Open Source AI On-Chain: Big Tech AI’s closed models face regulatory headwinds and persistent developer complaints. In 2026, "the only viable path for widespread AI adoption will be integrating transparent governance onto the blockchain," said d'Haussy. That will give open-source models an advantage, and some of those will develop on the blockchain, or use blockchain, cloud-like services.

Native Tokenization: Institutions are no longer creating a token that represents a "digital twin" of an asset. Instead, the token is the asset, issued directly on-chain with legal, compliance, and ownership rules embedded into the token itself. There is no parallel paper share, no mirror record, and no off-chain system that "really" owns it.The blockchain becomes the official share register, instead of being a copy of one.

From Fan Boy Fantasy To Reality?

Most people have no idea what cryptocurrencies are, what problems they solve that PayPal, Venmo or a credit card cannot. They are not sold into staking a crypto position paying 5% yield, when the staked coin can lose half its value in a matter of months. The industry still has a hard sell.

"What we expect, and what the industry needs, is the birth of one or several phenomenon-level applications that demonstrate real usage, real retention, and real value creation," said Wish Wu, co-founder of Pharos, a Web3 infrastructure company focused on bridging blockchains with real-world financial and institutional systems.

"These will be products that abstract away the complexity of crypto while delivering user-centric financial, social, or economic services that simply feel better than their Web2 equivalents," Wu said.

"Ultimately, the strongest performers in 2026 will be the projects that can merge utility and scalability with real-world relevance,” said Shek from Moca Network. "The industry needs to move past platitudes about ‘onboarding the next billion' and start shipping products that people actually want to use now that solve genuine problems. If we can achieve that, Web3 will have a great year."

If not, it will be back to the drawing board for founders and investors who have spent millions on the “next best thing” in digital asset infrastructure and investing.

