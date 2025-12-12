Bitcoin Back To $90,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Meander As Crypto Looks For Catalysts

Bitcoin has fallen back down to $90,000 as sideways price action continues on Friday.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 119,115 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $415.96 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Mantle, Hyperliquid and Bitcoin Cash.
Notable Developments:
- Tether Eyes Blockchain Shares To Control Liquidity As $500B Fundraise Draws Scrutiny
- YouTube To Roll Out PayPal Stablecoin Payout Option For US Creators
- Coinbase Reportedly To Rival Polymarket, Kalshi With In-House Prediction Market
- Small China NEV Dealer Eyes $1 Billion Crypto Pivot
- XRP Lands On Solana As Ripple Lands Crucial Banking License
Trader Notes: Ted Pillows flagged two major Bitcoin liquidity zones at $88,000–$89,000 and $93,000–$94,000, suggesting price may dip to sweep the lower band before reversing higher.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted Bitcoin whales have offloaded ~170,500 BTC over the past year — a significant reduction in large-holder supply.
Daan Crypto Trades said Bitcoin is stuck in the key $88,000–$90,000 support/resistance range, a critical zone for bulls to defend after the cycle's largest drawdown driven by heavy spot selling and end-of-cycle fears.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.