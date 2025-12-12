Bitcoin Back To $90,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Meander As Crypto Looks For Catalysts

Bitcoin has fallen back down to $90,000 as sideways price action continues on Friday.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $90,249.67 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,076.27 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $132.33 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.01 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1364 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8206

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 119,115 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $415.96 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Mantle, Hyperliquid and Bitcoin Cash.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Ted Pillows flagged two major Bitcoin liquidity zones at $88,000–$89,000 and $93,000–$94,000, suggesting price may dip to sweep the lower band before reversing higher.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted Bitcoin whales have offloaded ~170,500 BTC over the past year — a significant reduction in large-holder supply.

Daan Crypto Trades said Bitcoin is stuck in the key $88,000–$90,000 support/resistance range, a critical zone for bulls to defend after the cycle's largest drawdown driven by heavy spot selling and end-of-cycle fears.

