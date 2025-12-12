December 12, 2025 3:15 PM 1 min read

Bitcoin Back To $90,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Meander As Crypto Looks For Catalysts

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin has fallen back down to $90,000 as sideways price action continues on Friday.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$90,249.67
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,076.27
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$132.33
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.01
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1364
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.058206

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 119,115 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $415.96 million.       
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Mantle, Hyperliquid and Bitcoin Cash.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Ted Pillows flagged two major Bitcoin liquidity zones at $88,000–$89,000 and $93,000–$94,000, suggesting price may dip to sweep the lower band before reversing higher.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted Bitcoin whales have offloaded ~170,500 BTC over the past year — a significant reduction in large-holder supply.

Daan Crypto Trades said Bitcoin is stuck in the key $88,000–$90,000 support/resistance range, a critical zone for bulls to defend after the cycle's largest drawdown driven by heavy spot selling and end-of-cycle fears.

