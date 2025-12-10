Ethereum Breaks 3-Month Downtrend Against Bitcoin As Supply Hits 10-Year Low

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) just did something it hasn’t managed in months. The second-largest cryptocurrency rallied over 12% this week, snapping a three-month losing streak against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and pushing past the $3,300 mark for the first time since mid-November.

The move comes as exchange supply drops to levels not seen since 2015, creating what analysts are calling textbook conditions for a major price surge. Whether that materializes depends on a lot more than just shrinking supply, but the setup has people paying attention again.

The Supply Squeeze Nobody Saw Coming

Here’s what’s actually happening with Ethereum supply. Centralized exchanges now hold just 8.7% of circulating ETH, according to Glassnode data. That’s the lowest share since Ethereum launched a decade ago. Over the past seven weeks alone, exchanges have shed 16.4% of their Ethereum holdings.

Where’s it all going? Most of it’s moving into staking, DeFi protocols, layer-2 networks, and private wallets. Digital asset treasuries have been aggressively accumulating too. Tom Lee’s BitMine doubled its ETH purchasing pace over the past two weeks and now plans to stake more than 3.7 million ETH.

When supply leaves exchanges, it typically signals holders are in it for the long haul rather than looking to flip quickly. Fewer tokens available for immediate sale can create conditions for sharp price moves when demand picks up.

ETH/BTC Finally Flips Green

The really interesting part isn’t just Ethereum’s dollar price. It’s how ETH is performing relative to Bitcoin. The ETH/BTC trading pair hit its strongest level since late October this week, breaking above key resistance after months of underperformance.

For most of this year, Ethereum lagged Bitcoin badly, down roughly 35% against BTC as institutional money poured into spot Bitcoin ETFs while Ethereum struggled to find its footing. That trend reversed hard this week. ETH rallied from lows around $2,750 on December 1st to highs near $3,396 by Tuesday, outpacing Bitcoin’s gains during the same period.

Short liquidations tell part of the story. Over $120 million in ETH shorts got wiped out in recent days, second only to Bitcoin’s $160 million in liquidations. Traders betting against Ethereum got caught wrong-footed as the price pushed higher.

What’s Actually Driving This

A few specific catalysts are at work here beyond just supply dynamics. The Fusaka upgrade went live December 3rd, introducing PeerDAS technology that expands Ethereum’s data blob capacity eightfold. The technical improvements directly address scalability concerns that have plagued the network, particularly around layer-2 efficiency and transaction costs.

Staking ETF momentum is building too. Multiple firms including 21Shares have filed for Ethereum staking ETFs, which would allow ETF investors to earn yield on their holdings. That development adds legitimacy to Ethereum’s institutional narrative at a time when the broader crypto market is watching for signs that altseason might finally kick in.

Network activity is picking up as well. Active Ethereum addresses jumped 10% week over week, and stablecoin transaction volumes on Ethereum hit $6 trillion in Q4, surpassing the combined volume of Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Inc. (MA). That’s not hype. That’s actual utility driving real economic activity.

The Fed Factor Nobody Wants To Talk About

Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting looms large over all of this. Markets are pricing in an 85% to 90% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut, which would bring the federal funds rate to 3.75% to 4%. Lower rates generally boost risk assets, and crypto tends to move aggressively on rate cut expectations.

But here’s the thing. The last two times the Fed cut rates this year, Bitcoin spiked initially then dropped $2,000 or more in the days that followed. If this cut simply meets expectations without any dovish forward guidance from Powell, we could see a similar shake out move.

Institutional ETF flows have been inconsistent lately too. November closed with $3.48 billion in net outflows across US spot ETFs. ETF demand needs to stabilize before any sustained rally can really take hold.

Where This Goes Next

Technical analysts are drawing targets between $3,710 and $3,900 if Ethereum can close above $3,390 and push through resistance near $3,570. Some longer term models project ETH reaching $6,000 or higher before year end, though those forecasts depend heavily on macro conditions cooperating.

The bearish case isn’t hard to find either. If ETH drops below $2,610, the current bullish setup breaks down and we’re probably looking at another leg lower. Net Unrealized Profit/Loss metrics have moved into what analysts call the “optimism-anxiety” zone, meaning profit-taking risk is elevated.

Layer-2 competition adds another wrinkle. Networks like Base, Arbitrum, and Optimism are capturing more transaction volume, which reduces mainnet fee revenue for Ethereum. That’s good for users who get cheaper transactions, but it complicates Ethereum’s value accrual story.

The supply dynamics are real. The technical setup looks promising. Network fundamentals are improving with meaningful upgrades. But Ethereum needs more than just tighter supply to sustain a rally. It needs consistent institutional flows, favorable macro conditions, and proof that its layer-2 centric roadmap can work.

Right now, Ethereum is at an inflection point. The next few weeks will show whether this week’s breakout is the start of something bigger or just another false dawn. The setup’s there. Whether it plays out is another question entirely.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

